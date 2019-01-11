Crisis ridden DeMbare plead with CBZ

By Cloud Fusire and Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos have pleaded with one of their creditors, CBZ Bank, for dialogue after the bank applied for a court order this week to garnish the club’s accounts as part of efforts to dissolve a debt of seven years.

CBZ approached the High Court of Zimbabwe accusing the Glamour Boys of failing to comply with a 2012 court judgment which compelled them to pay back a $250 000 debt.

The courts empowered the Premier Soccer League to garnish DeMbare’s income from gate-takings.

However, the bank said the order had been difficult to implement due to DeMbare’s inability to comply.

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa yesterday said they were yet to receive court papers from the bank in the latest episode.

Mupfurutsa told The Herald Dynamos have been making efforts to settle their debts and were ready to engage the bank for a way forward.

“We know it’s their right and choice to re-approach the courts on the same matter which we believe was solved a long time ago.

“But we think it was good for both of us to engage in dialogue and if it fails then they can approach the courts.

“But they have chosen the court route which we respect, if they serve us with court papers our lawyers will respond accordingly,” said Mupfurutsa.

CBZ, in their latest application, are seeking variation of the 2012 judgment to extend to the other sources of the club’s income, which include the accounts used to receive funds from their principal sponsors NetOne and Nyaradzo.

“The Premier Soccer League is bound by the 2012 High Court order to facilitating the process of repaying the debt that we owe CBZ bank.

“We have been complying with that court order, all our gate takings during the matches and other income we get, the PSL have been collecting the money and giving it to the bank’s lawyers.

“We have our records to prove that.

“I think CBZ are trying to have variation of the 2012 court judgment, because I have read their court application circulating through social media.

“They are mentioning the accounts from our sponsors such as NetOne and Nyaradzo to be garnished. But they are failing to realise that the money any club gets from sponsors is not an income,” said Mupfurutsa.

Meanwhile, Dynamos board chairman, Bernard Marriot Lusengo, has broken his silence on the administrative problems bedevilling the Glamour Boys.

The veteran administrator, who is the only surviving member of the original Dynamos of 1963, also hit back at Chimurenga music guru, Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, who questioned his leadership style last week.

“Let me put the record straight. Dynamos is a wholly-owned company team whose support base is anchored in the citizenry of this country,’’ said Marriot.

“It is unfortunate that there are some misguided elements who think they can gather and claim ownership of the club.

“Even Thomas Mapfumo, for whom I have a lot of respect as a musician, has also been misled into believing that Nathan Maziti has been frozen out yet Maziti is late and for the record he was from Zimunya not Murehwa.

“Ernest Kamba joined Dynamos in 1967 and wasn’t there when the club was formed so Mukanya (Mapfumo) cannot claim to know anything about the Dynamos history.”

He also explained the board’s decision to dissolve the club president post, which ousted Solomon Sanyamandwe from the Harare giants’ executive.

Sanyamandwe has vowed to challenge his dismissal which he has blamed on his fallout with Dynamos treasurer Moses Chikwariro and secretary-general Webster Marecherera instead.

“When we had Kenny Mubaiwa as president, we didn’t have a chairman and he chaired the executive committee. This time we will just have the club chairman leading the executive committee which is a leaner structure.

“Everything is well at Dynamos. We will let those making noise make it but that will not disrupt our attention ahead of the 2019 season. We need to improve from what we did last term.” The Herald