Ronaldinho leaves footprints

Brazil’s former football star Ronaldinho on Tuesday left his footprints in the Hall of Fame in Rio’s legendary Maracana Stadium, one year after retiring from the sport.

“This is one of the biggest trophies of my career,” the 38-year-old — full name Ronaldinho de Assis Moreira — told reporters as he was hailed by dozens of tourists visiting the stadium built to host the 1950 World Cup final match.

His footprints will now be displayed alongside those of other Brazilian greats such as Pele and Zico.

Ronaldinho first received an invitation to leave his prints in 2011, but put it off because of his busy agenda, he said.

The former Barcelona forward won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo, scoring a memorable long-range free-kick against England.

He was awarded the Ballon d’Or as Europe’s best player in 2005 and finally hung up his boots in January 2018, seven years after returning to Brazil. — AFP.