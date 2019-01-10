Pasuwa gives tips to youngsters

By Ricky Zililo

Former national team coach Callisto Pasuwa has advised up-and-coming footballers hoping to break into the Premiership to work hard.

Pasuwa, who is heading the ongoing sixth edition of the Football Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) out-of-contract players’ training camp in Bulawayo, said lack of patience and guidance continue to affect up-and-coming footballers.

The six-day programme which is underway at the Heath Streak Multi-Sports Centre started on Monday and runs simultaneously with a similar exercise in Harare.

“Talent is abundant out here and I can tell you I’ve seen a number of players here who have shown great tactical and technical abilities.

“I’m just wondering why they are here but my message is simple, they have to be patient if they are to make a big break. I’ve coached the national team and I can tell you that from this group here, I saw a good defender and a striker who can walk into any top club.

“These up-and-coming footballers need to continue working hard, while patiently waiting for their breaks. I know some might be easily frustrated by seeing other players who are not as technically gifted as they are playing in the Premiership, but all good things happen in God’s time,” said Pasuwa.

The former national team coach who won the 2018 championship in Malawi with Nyasa Big Bullets is working alongside legends Agent Sawu and Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda at the Bulawayo camp.

At the end of the programme, the trio of Pasuwa, Sawu and Sibanda will identify a squad that will play against a team that will be selected from Harare.

The match which will be on Sunday, will be played in the capital.

Besides players being taken through their paces at the comprehensive camp, FUZ has also invited physical trainers, administrators, referees and dieticians to talk to the players.

The footballers union will also make presentations on contract negotiations, contractual obligations, health and hygiene as well as expectations of referees.

Fuz invited a sports doctor to talk on drug and alcohol abuse following concerns that a number of footballers are succumbing to peer pressure to take substances like ‘bronco’ (BronCleer, a cough syrup), Diazepam and other drugs. The Chronicle