Man dies due to ‘excessive’ alcohol intake

By Whinsley Masara

A Binga man is suspected to have died due to excessive alcohol consumption at his workplace in Gokwe, following a drinking spree.

binge-drinking-beer.jpgMr Toliat Nyoni (37) from Siyajuni village under Chief Sinampande in Binga was seen downing undiluted alcohol the night before his death.

He reported for work on Monday morning but was turned away as he was drunk.

At around 10AM he sat under a shed at Gwanyika 52 Mine where he was employed and was found dead on that spot.

Police said they were awaiting post mortem results but it is suspected that the victim could have died due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death of a man who died after a drinking spree. The now deceased was allegedly seen drinking different brands of undiluted spirits over the weekend.

“On Sunday colleagues and friends allegedly saw him down more bottles of undiluted hot stuffs. When he reported for duty in a drunken state, management instructed him to return home and rest. Instead he went and sat under a shed where he allegedly slept to his death,” he said.

Insp Goko said the body is at Gokwe District Hospital awaiting to be ferried to Bulawayo for post mortem.

He warned members of the public against excessive drinking of alcohol saying it results in unnecessary deaths and ailments which may affect people for the rest of their lives.

Sources at the mine said the allegedly highly intoxicated man reported for duty on Monday morning but was dismissed by management due to his drunken state.

“The management told him to go back home and rest but he failed to walk out of the mine premises and instead went to sit in a nearby shade. He leaned on the wall and fell asleep.

“At around 10AM during tea time, some colleagues decided to check on him, only to discover that he was dead,” said a source. The Chronicle