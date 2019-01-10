Freeman, Mzoe 7 to share stage

By Tonderai Zvimba

Zimdancehall chanter Freeman and Mzoe 7 are set to re-ignite Bulawayo revellers into party mood again at Zansibar (Ex Private Lounge) on February 2.

Freeman will be supported by Mzoe 7, DJ Fydale, Dee Nosh as well as Zansibar resident DJs who include DJ Sweeto, DJ Tawaz, MC Flipper and DJ Mouris.

Admission to the Freeman show is pegged at $7 before 10PM and there will be extra charges after 10PM.

Mzoe7 said he was happy to be performing with the HKD boss as Freeman is known.

“I’m very excited to be performing alongside Freeman, he’s a great performer and this would be my second time performing with him since 2016 at Bulawayo City Hall,” said Mzoe 7. The Chronicle