Ex-minister and wife’s property auctioned

Former Lands minister Douglas Mombeshora and his wife Millicent yesterday lost household property worth thousands of dollars after failing to settle an undisclosed debt to a local bank.

The couple’s property which include a washing machine, two wooden sideboards, two-door steel cabinets, a massaging machine, a broken desk, an electronic digital safe, books, a television, a plasma television, a steel shelf, gym equipment and a boardroom table, among other items, was auctioned to the public in line with a High Court order.

Meanwhile, prominent businessman MacDonald Chapfika will next week on Wednesday lose property worth $1 000 at a public auction in Marondera.

Chapfika lost a high court case against Godwin Kwinjo and the courts instructed the sell off his bedroom suit.

This is not the first time for the Highdown Investments owner to lose property worth thousands due to defaulting on payment of debt.

In 2017, the prominent businessman, who had his exclusive deal to supply Harare City Council with water treatment chemicals cancelled in 2010, failed to pay an unspecified amount of money to Kwinjo, who later got a writ of execution to attach the businessman’s property.

In 2014, Chapfika also lost property valued at $21 000 that was attached after he failed to repay a debt to Nelhurst Trading.

In 2011, the High court ordered the sale of Chapfika’s double story house he owned after he defaulted on a $300 000 loan. Daily News