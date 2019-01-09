Widow appeals for help to settle bill

By Talent Chimutambgi

A widow, Mrs Bridget Madei of Murehwa, who lost her husband following an accident involving two commuter omnibuses along the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway in 2017, is appealing for assistance to settle a medical bill of $3 000.

Mr Tigus Madei accrued the bill during the time he was admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident was declared a state of disaster after it claimed 13 lives. It occurred when one of the drivers sought to evade a police roadblock, resulting in a head-on collision with the other commuter omnibus.

Mrs Madei said she was now under pressure from the hospital to settle the bill, after she received $200 from Government to cover funeral expenses.

The commuter omnibus that her husband was travelling in, which is owned by Mr Aleck Nyamayedenga, did not have a valid passenger liability insurance that would have enabled her to get money to cover the medical bill.

Passenger Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Tafadzwa Goliath expressed concern over public transport operators operating without passengers liability insurance.

He called on Government to impose stiffer penalties on such operators.

“We have noted with concern that most of public transport operators are operating without passenger’s insurance cover,” said Mr Goliath.

“We are appealing to the Government to impose stiffer penalties on public transport operators who are just after making profits while neglecting the welfare of their passengers.” The Herald