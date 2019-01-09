Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Only protests can remove Zanu PF

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Former national healing minister Moses Mzila-Ndlovu has said only widespread protests against the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government was the only way to save the country from total collapse.

Former Minister in the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, Moses Mzila Ndlovu
Former Minister in the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, Moses Mzila Ndlovu (Picture by Southern Eye)

The call by Mzila-Ndlovu comes at a time separate mass protests have been organised by the MDC and the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) as public disenchantment against the Mnangagwa-led administration continues to grow.

“The general public should forget about things ever getting better in Zimbabwe, since Mthuli Ncube has openly declared that they should brace for harder times,” Mzila Ndlovu told Southern News.

“Things can never get harder than this … they have been thrown into poverty and things will continue to go deep as long as Zanu PF is in charge of this economy,” he said. DailyNews

