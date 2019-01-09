Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Fabregas deal blocked

Cesc Fabregas has agreed a three-year deal to join Monaco this summer, but may be allowed to join the club this month if Chelsea can find a replacement, according to Sky sources.

Cesc Fabregas captained Chelsea on potentially his farewell appearance in their FA Cup third-round
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is blocking the deal for now, Sky Sports News understands, until the club can find a replacement for the 31-year-old.

Fabregas, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, is understood to have flown to Monaco to finalise a move to the French Ligue 1 side.

Monaco manager Thierry Henry confirmed he is in regular contact with Fabregas, with the two players having played together at Arsenal, while Maurizio Sarri said the midfielder should leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are understood to be closing in on deals for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella and Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes and expect one of them to be completed this week.

Barella, who is under contract at the Serie A side until 2022, could cost the Blues as much as £45m. — Sky Sports

