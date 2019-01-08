Elton Mangoma arrested

By Tendai Kamhungira

Former Energy minister Elton Mangoma has been arrested for criminal abuse of office, his lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara confirmed yesterday.

The leader of the Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe was taken in by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and spent the night at Mabelreign Police Station.

He is likely to appear before the Harare Magistrates’ Court today.

It is alleged the 63-year-old former Energy minister connived with Joshua Chifamba, the chief executive officer of Zesa Holdings, to unlawfully approve a business plan on the proposed Switchgear Technology Transfer agreement between Techpro of South Korea and Zesa Enterprises, a subsidiary of the power utility, without going through tender procedures.

Mangoma is alleged to have acted in such a manner to avoid a competitive bidding process, thereby showing favour to the South Korea company.

He is denying the charges. DailyNews