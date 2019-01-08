Debutants TelOne begin pre-season training

By Ricky Zililo

Gweru-based Premier Soccer League debutants TelOne FC start their pre-season training at ZimAlloys’ ground tomorrow.

The team won the Central Region Division One Soccer League title last season after beating former Premiership side Tongogara 1-0 on the last day of the season.

It was TelOne’s second season in first division and coach Joel “Dubai” Luphahla says he will stick to most of the players who won them the PSL ticket.

“We are starting our pre-season training on Wednesday in Gweru. We’ve designed our programme into two, that is, we will have the squad that we had from last season and some of the players we’ve identified training in the morning and then later have trialists.

“The trials are open to any player who might feel they have what it takes to play in the Premiership,” said Luphahla.

The Premiership newboys are targeting young players who want to “market” themselves.

“To be honest we can’t afford big name players so we want those who want to market themselves. As TelOne, we want to afford young footballers an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“It’s my hope that maybe we get about five players from the Under-20 squad that lost in the final of the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Zambia,” Luphahla said.

Tafadzwa Sibanda, who was on loan at Highlanders, ex-Bantu Rovers and Young Warriors defensive midfielder Pride Zivengwa and former Tsholotsho forward Mostaf Ponyera are some of the seasoned players expected to lead the WiFi Boys on their maiden Premiership season.

Some of the players that were influential in TelOne’s Division One Soccer League campaign are midfielders Fortune Nkala, Leeroy Rwokuda, Paddy “Beast” Nyamatanga, striker Beven Kandani as well as central defender Stephen Phiri. The Chronicle