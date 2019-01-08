City a hive of activity as boarders leave

By Rejoy Masengedzero and Nyasha Mlambo

Harare’s central business district (CBD) was a hive of activity yesterday as boarders returned to their schools ahead of start of the new school calendar today while police conducted travel awareness campaigns.

Most parents who accompanied their children to various pick-up points said they were relieved that they had managed to send their children off to school despite the challenging economic environment.

Most of the parents expressed concern over school fees and prices of uniforms, stationery and other requirements especially for boarders.

A number of schools have raised their fees by up to 50 percent in some instances.

“It has been tough. We (parents) met with authorities at my child’s school and agreed on an increase in fees. Although it was unavoidable we struggled to raise the new fees,” said Mr Ekison Mukenu.

Another parent, Mrs Elector Chakawata, said preparations for the new school term were difficult because prices kept going up.

“I went through a hard time while preparing for my son to go back to school. In the end I could not get him all the basics he needed,” she said.

Mr Tendai Maga said he had to make sacrifices to ensure that his children had all that they needed for school.

“All that I was concerned about was the living conditions for my children and the fact that they get the best education for a brighter future,” he said. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s campaign was targeting parents, schoolchildren and bus drivers.

Deputy Harare provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Webster Dzvova said the aim of the campaign was to urge school bus drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

“We are urging school bus drivers and parents not to speed, not to travel at night and not to overload their vehicles,” said Asst Insp Dzvova.

“We are encouraging drivers to rest occasionally during their trips. We are also asking drivers and public vehicle operators to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.” The Herald