Caps extend Zvirekwi contract

Caps United will extend the contract of captain Hardlife Zvirekwi by another year while the skipper will also be eased to start coaching roles at the Green Machine as the club look for a lengthy partnership with their leader.

Zvirekwi, who turns 32 on May 5, saw his contract at the Harare giants come to an end last month in a year which also saw him being kept on the sidelines for a lengthy period because of injuries sustained in a horrific car crash.

He had his right palm amputated but won global recognition when he chose not to retire but to soldier on with his playing career, returning to captain Makepekepe in the second half of the season.

Zvirekwi, whose story captured the imagination of the world leading him to be featured on BBC Sport and other international news channels, even scored some goals on his return to lead his beloved Green Machine.

His passion for the success of the club caught the attention of the team’s officials when he tore into his teammates, during half-time at the National Sports Stadium last season, when Makepekepe were trailing Mutare City.

Zvirekwi, who was still recovering from his injuries, left his VVIP seat and went into the dressing room where he blasted many of his teammates for not having respect for the badge and the fans who had paid to watch them play.

And, now, coach Lloyd Chitembwe and the club’s two principal shareholders — president Farai Jere and vice-president Nhamo Tutisani — have agreed to give Zvirekwi another extension to his deal at Makepekepe.

The three club leaders met in the capital where they decided Zvirekwi was still in prime shape to contribute on the field.

“The coach said he did not have any issues with Hardy playing for the team this season because he was impressed by the way he led the boys on the field on his return and also the way he has a lot of passion for the club,’’ said Jere.

“We then agreed with the coach that Hardy should be given another run because the coach believes his experience will come in handy in a team that will be vastly transformed with a number of exciting young players coming into the fold.

“At the same time we also agreed that Hardy should be prepared for life from the pitch and that means helping him with getting some coaching education so that when the time comes he can be thrust into our coaching departments.

“He has been a loyal servant to the club and has given it so much and we believe every team needs strong characters and Hardy is one of such people and that is why we expect him to help us on the field of play this year.’’

Makepekepe will also have Darlington Dodo coming into their coaching set-up to be part of Chitembwe’s backroom staff.

The Green Machine officials have said their performance last season, especially in the second half of the campaign, was unacceptable and have brought in some new faces, including former Highlanders vice-captain Gabriel Nyoni and winger Phineas Bhamusi has returned after a year in the Lowveld playing for Triangle United. The Chronicle