Antipas begins Germany attachment

By Ricky Zililo

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has started his three-week-long attachment at Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in Germany.

Antipas arrived in Germany last Friday and will be attached to Werder Bremen until January 25.

Antipas said he will be doing technical and tactical analysis.

“I’m now in Germany, I arrived on Friday and I started the programme today (yesterday). I’m really excited about the programme because I’ll get an insight on football’s ever-changing developments.

“This programme is practical and I’ll be hands-on, analysing the training sessions,” Antipas said.

His son, Quincy who plays for Holbro in Denmark facilitated the attachment.

Antipas who was on festive holidays in Denmark, said Prince Matore will be in charge of Chicken Inn’s first half of pre-season.

“I’ll only join the team on their second week of pre-season. Our pre-season training starts on January 21.

“Our focus remains the same, to come up with a strong side that will challenge for the championship. We want to inject some power in terms of getting young players with energy so that we last the race,” said Antipas.

A holder of a CAF B Coaching Licence, Antipas has in the past attended overseas attachments, with the first being at Borussia Dortmund in 2012 followed by another at Danish side Brondby in 2013. The Chronicle