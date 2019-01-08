Aces striker impresses Madinda

By Ricky Zililo

Aces Youth Academy striker Russell Chifura’s technical ability seems to have impressed Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu and he could be among Bosso’s new additions.

Chifura, whose age could not be established but is believed to be under-20, was part of the players who attended Highlanders’ two-day targeted training programme which ended on Sunday.

The“targeted training exercise” was aimed at assessing players who were identified during the 2018 season.

Players identified by the technical team during the 2018 season trained with Highlanders’ development side, Bosso 90 which competes in the Southern Region Division One Soccer League.

Among those who took part were Bulawayo’s City goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, Alfred Chinanha who was the goalkeeper for relegated Mutare City Rovers as well as Talen Vision utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda.

Chicken Inn striker Obriel Chirinda also made an appearance at the training ground on Saturday.

“There isn’t much that I can say besides that I designed this programme so that I can see the players that we had invited or those that were recommended to the club.

“It’s not a secret that we lost some players but I can’t say how many we are taking from those who attended this training because there are about five or so players whose contracts expired at the end of December.

“But watch out for this Aces academy player Russell. He’s got great technique,” said Ndlovu.

Players whose contracts with Bosso expired at the end of last month include defender Peter Muduhwa, winger Gabriel Nyoni who is now in Harare, central defender Tendai Ndlovu, skipper Honest Moyo and striker Newman Sianchali.

About Chinanhi and Muuya, Ndlovu said: “They were invited by the goalkeepers’ coach (Tembo Chuma) who is not here. We don’t touch that department, he’ll tell us whether we are signing them or not”.

Players identified from the weekend camp will join the senior team for the pre-season camp which starts on January 20, with all the players going through medical tests before the squad goes for a week-long training camp at a secluded venue.

Last year Bosso held a similar exercise leading to Ndlovu and his technical team settling for McClive Phiri who went on to be a vital cog for Highlanders with some sublime displays as well as attacking midfielder Nigel Makumbe.

Highlanders are almost done with their Premiership squad signings, having secured the backbone of the team.

Bosso have managed to tie down seasoned goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, brought on board central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku as well as forwards Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda.

Other members deemed to be key figures of the squad include Phiri, central defence pair of Vincent Moyo and national Under-20 skipper Andrew Mbeba, left back Mbongeni Ndlovu, midfielders Adrian Silla, Ben Musaka as well as forward Tinashe Makanda. The Chronicle