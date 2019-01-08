DJ Magetsie makes waves in South Africa

By Bongani Ndlovu

South Africa-based DJ Magetsie wants to set up a deejaying academy in Bulawayo.

The DJ (real name Desire Nyoni) once worked as a resident DJ at The Basement, Hustlers, Walkers and Horizon (now The Vista) before he left the city for SA in 2014.

In South Africa, he has shared the stage with Black Coffee, Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira, AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

DJ Magetsie is also a producer and last year he released a house track named Soul Seeker .

He worked with StarBrite winner Novuyo Seagirl on another house track called Poison that has also been released.

DJ Magestie who grew up in Magwegwe North and attended Mazwi Primary School and Masotsha High School, said he is dreaming big.

“My dream is to build a DJ academy that will help nurture talent in my country which is abundant. I also want to develop my career and I intend to travel to different parts of the globe marketing my music,” said DJ Magetsie.

The DJ who turned 29 last December, said the reason he became a wheel spinner was because music was his calling.

“Music is what I like to do and from a tender age I was in love with music. At a later stage everyone around my circle started pushing me to do more and take music as a career,” said DJ Magetsie.

He paid tribute to award winning DJ Skaiva who he said taught him most of the skills.

“All that I know about production I learnt from my brother DJ Skaiva. I would bother him every day to help me upgrade my music production skills. So for my first release, I had remixed Xigubhu by DJ Ganyani in 2014. DJ Skaiva had helped me,” said DJ Magetsie.

Sometimes as DJs they get jobs to provide entertainment at weddings and this is where DJ Magetsie got his stage name.

“I was hired to help by a fellow DJ to provide sound and entertainment for a wedding. Then when the ceremony started they saw me connecting the sound under pressure, plugging each speaker one by one as the pastor was preaching.

“One plug wasn’t working then I had to cut the cable with my month and plug the cable into a live power outlet. From then on the pastor at that wedding gave me the name uDJ Wamagetsi. That’s where the name originated and stuck,” said DJ Magetsie.

When he moved to South Africa DJ Magetsie worked at a club in Randburg called Hydro Lounge, Club NYC and finally Booth Night Club in Sandton. The Chronicle