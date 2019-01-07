Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Robber shot, nabbed in high-speed chase

By Fidelis Munyoro

A suspected armed robber was on Friday arrested after a high-speed chase with police detectives in Harare Central Business District while his accomplices escaped.

File picture of a police roadblock in Zimbabwe
The suspects, who were driving a Toyota Chaser, were cornered at the intersection of Rotten Row and Jason Moyo Avenue resulting in a shootout that sent some members of the public scampering for cover.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene a few minutes after the incident, witnesses said it was hair-raising attracted many people.

“It was a dramatic and dreadful episode,” said Silvestre Pamba, a vendor who plies his trade at the busy intersection.

“We heard gunfire and ran for our dear lives.”

Another vendor said after the gunfire, he saw three detectives holding firearms and a man lying on his stomach on the tarmac.

“The man was shoved into a Honda Fit, which the detectives were using to chase the robbers,” he said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shooting incident.

“One person was arrested by detectives after a chase with some robbers on the wanted list at the corner of Jason Moyo (Avenue) and Rotten Row today (Friday),” he said.

“The robbers were resisting arrest and the detectives shot at them to stop them from fleeing. One suspect was arrested while the others escaped.”

Asst Comm Nyathi, however, could not say how many had escaped except to confirm that a manhunt has been launched for the others. The Herald

