Artistes mourn Dan Tshanda

By Bongani Ndlovu

Dalom music legend, Dan Tshanda’s death has shocked artistes and people in Bulawayo as his music was engrained in the city’s social fabric.

Tshanda (54) suffered heart failure at his home on Saturday and was rushed to a clinic in Sandton, South Africa where he was pronounced dead.

Artistes from Zimbabwe who worked closely with Tshanda described his death as shocking and a great loss to the industry in Southern Africa and the world at large. Producing over 50 albums from his Dalom Music stable for groups such as Matshikos, Dalom Kids and Peacock,

Tshanda was behind hits such as Siyazenzela featuring Botswana artiste Vee, Lufuno, Tshikalaha, Isponono and Nomathemba.

Radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda said he met Tshanda when he travelled to South Africa when he was 18 years old. During that visit, Ezra was working for ZBC as a presenter.

“It’s hard to comprehend and also hard to take in that Dan Tshanda is no more. He was a brother, a friend and more like family to me,” said Tshisa as he shed tears during a Facebook live video.

“I met him at a downtown studio in Johannesburg and that’s where he took me in and gave me all the music he had. This was way before the birth of Matshikos and ever since then, Dan Tshanda became like family.”

He said it was known that Tshanda had a problem with high blood pressure, which did not deter him from his work.

Afro pop musician, Khuxxman is also among the artistes who are saddened by Tshanda’s death, especially after he worked with him on an album Liphindile Inyasaranda in 2009.

“Bra Dan’s death has left me without words. This is a man who helped me record an album Liphindile Inyasaranda in 2009 at his Dalom Studios in South Africa. He showed me the ropes of how to record music and what to do for it to be successful.

“Death has robbed us of a great artiste who had influence in the world of music,” said Khuxxman.

After working with Tshanda, Khuxxman released a sizzling hit, Amaloja that got him accolades at the inaugural Skyz Metro FM Music Awards in 2017.

During the awards ceremony, Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube introduced Tshanda as a surprise guest. Tshanda was in the country for the Splash Festival Reenergised — a poorly attended event that was his last appearance in the city.

Dube said at first, he did not believe that Tshanda was dead, but it only set in yesterday.

“I thought it wasn’t true. It couldn’t be true, but it was and it’s such a great loss. I met him last time during the Skyz Metro FM Awards in 2017. I was introducing him as a special guest and during that time, he asked me to tell local artistes that he was pledging a R200 000 recording deal for them,” said Dube.

He said he hoped Tshanda’s death would not be the death of Dalom music.

“Dan Tshanda was an institution on his own. He was like Lovemore Majaivana. He had his own sound that people, especially here in Bulawayo, grew to love. I hope this (Tshanda’s death) doesn’t spell the end of Dalom music,” said Dube.

Comedian Marshal Elando posted a picture posing with Tshanda in 2005 on his Facebook Page and reminisced on his encounter saying:

“Before I even knew I was going to be an artist one day, you were the first person to hand me the mic Bra D eBF back in 2005.

“You introduced me to your family as I called you my surrogate dad. I wasn’t joking because it really felt like it. I last saw you a year ago and I didn’t know it was going to be the last time, otherwise I’d have kept our conversation a little bit longer.”

Disco music queen Patricia Majalisa says she is devastated by Tshanda’s death as it has left her in a bad emotional state.

Majalisa and Tshanda worked together since 1986 and at one time, married then divorced. Thereafter, she split from Dalom Music Label.

The Akulalwa hit-maker yesterday told Chronicle Showbiz that when she heard that Tshanda had died, something also died inside her.

“My heart is hurting as I try to come to terms with the death of Dan. I’m not in the right space of mind right now as I don’t know what to do.

“I’m an emotional mess. His death has left a hole in many people’s hearts including mine,” said Majalisa.

When she heard the news, Majalisa was in Botswana visiting her friend over the weekend. She said the last time she met Tshanda was last year in November.

She described him as a humble and good man.

Since Tshanda has died, Majalisa said she was not sure whether she would stage shows outside South Africa as she was used to travelling with him.

“I don’t know if I’ll perform in Zimbabwe or any other country with such a situation that has befallen us. I’m shocked and in disbelief,” she said.

Meanwhile, South African artistes and politicians are mourning Tshanda through a series of messages on social media. South Africa’s

Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa tweeted that he was saddened by the news of Tshanda’s death.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of legendary musician Dan Tshanda. An icon and music maestro of note, his music crossed borders uniting fans from all over the continent.

“His legacy and contribution in elevating Tshivenda music will never be forgotten. #RIPDanTshanda,” Mthethwa posted.

Kalawa Jazmee boss Oskido posted a video of Tshanda wishing fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year when he was on holiday during the festive season in Durban captioned: “There are no goodbyes. Where ever you’ll be, you’ll be in our hearts.”

Kwaito music legend Professor who worked with Tshanda on a song titled Troubled Man also bemoaned Tshanda’s death.

“The King Dalom, RIP. Your teachings made me a strong and wise man. You’ll be missed Dan Tshanda.”

Another kwaito music legend Arthur Mafokate also conveyed his message of condolence where he recalled the time he met Tshanda.

“I used to walk to your house as a kid wanting to make it in the industry, Soweto has lost a legend, Chiawelo has lost its son,” he posted on his Instagram page.

The Princess of Africa Yvonne Chaka Chaka said: “So sad to learn about one of our brother and fellow musicians Dan Tshanda. Remember the song Pikoko, remember Dalom kids. RIP Buti.”

Funeral details are yet to be announced by Tshanda’s family. The Chronicle