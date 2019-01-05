New ZIFA boss to save money, dumps Chiyangwa offices

By Raymond Jaravaza

In a move that will save Zifa thousands of dollars in rent, the football association will move to the National Sports Stadium (NSS) from former president Philip Chiyangwa’s private business property in Highlands, Harare.

In 2016, Chiyangwa allegedly forced Zifa to move away from its previous headquarters at Number 53 Livingstone to his private offices at a cost of $10 000 per month.

The Zifa headquarters at Number 53 Livingstone in Harare was allegedly sold by the Chiyangwa-led executive under unclear circumstances.

Less than a month after being voted as the new Zifa president, Felton Kamambo has ordered that Zifa moves to cheaper premises.

“We are moving to the National Sports Stadium very soon although I do not have the exact date,” was all Zifa spokesman Xolisani Gwesela told B-Metro Sport.

But a source close to the Zifa leadership said Kamambo was eager to quickly fulfil his pre-election promises, chief among them saving the association money by renting affordable offices.

“Zifa could save as much as $8 500 per month by moving to National Sports Stadium offices, which are owned by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development. Even the Sports and Recreation Commission has offices at the stadium and pay reasonable rent,” said the source.

The $10 000-per-month Zifa and Chiyangwa deal was set to expire in 2021.

Meanwhile, Zifa president Kamambo last week met Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa as part of his engagement with key football officials.

He assured the Warriors technical team that their jobs were safe.

“I would like to assure coach Sunday and the rest of the technical team that I will retain them in their current positions. Their positions are safe. I was elected to develop football for the better.

“I have worked with the coach in the past and I know very well what he is capable of. I am encouraging you and the technical team to work hard and ensure that the Warriors qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals,” said Kamambo. B-Metro.