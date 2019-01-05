Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Gono pursues power-generation

By Caroline Chiimba

A company owned by former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono has applied for a licence to operate a 36 megawatt (MW) solar plant.

Special Economic Zones (SEZ) Authority board chairperson Dr Gideon Gono and the CEO of the organisation Edwin Kondo follow proceedings during a special economic zones media briefing in Harare. —(Picture by Memory Mangombe)

According to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, TD Energy (Private) Limited wants to construct, own, operate and maintain the solar plant called Ecosoft Solar Plant at the corner of Mutoko and Shamva Roads in Harare East.

The licence application by TD Energy was done in terms of the provisions of sections 42 and 46 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13: 19) of 2002.

Gono seems to be pursuing mega projects in the power sector.

In 2016, his company received regulatory approvals from the Environmental Management Agency, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority to construct a 40.8 MW PV plant in Norton. Daily News

