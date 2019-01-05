FC Platinum sign striker Chirambadare

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the CAF Champions League FC Platinum have concluded their transfer business for the African Safari following the arrival of experienced former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare on a two-year contract.

Chirambadare arrives at Mandava with loads of experience on the terrain of the African jungle, having previously represented Chicken Inn in Africa’s premier club competition and also having played for Amakhosi Down South.

The striker joins from South Africa’s second tier side Maccabi FC. He leaves the Johannesburg-based side just a few months after joining them from the Glamour Boys of South Africa in August last year. His arrival marks the end of FC Platinum’s transfer business for the competition after they had previously filled 27 of the allotted 30 slots for the continental sojourn.

Chirambadare, who turns 27 later this month, joins the duo of former Ngezi Platinum utility player Godknows Murwira and Perfect Chikwende who completed their moves to Mandava early this week.

FC Platinum are in the same pool with Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Esperance of Tunisia and Horoya AC of Guinea with the Group B games set to start next weekend.

Chirambadare has played against the Buccaneers before and is no stranger to South African opposition. His experience is likely to be vital when the miners take on the South Africans in Bulawayo next Saturday.

FC Platinum’s media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo, confirmed the arrival of Chirambadare at the club, saying this marks the end of their transfer business.

“We have agreed terms with Edmore today (yesterday) and he is now part of us, he joins on a two-year contract.

“As you might be aware, we left three slots from our initial squad and we have now exhausted the quota of 30 players that are permissible for this competition,” she said.

“The coaches are happy with what is at their disposal to do business in the Champions League.

“Edmore will start training with the rest of the group on Monday when we continue our preparations for the game against Orlando Pirates,” said Chizondo.

Four players from the initial FC Platinum squad will no longer be at the technical department’s disposal. Rodwell Chinyengetere, Winston Mhango and Jameson Mukombwe have since left the club while Ian Nekati is no longer coming back from ZPC Kariba. The Herald.