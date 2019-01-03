Arrest warrant issued for Ethiopia’s ex-spy chief

By Kalkidan Yibeltal

The authorities in Ethiopia have issued a warrant for the arrest of the country’s former spy chief Getachew Assefa.

There has been speculation that this could be in connection with human rights violations.

Mr Getachew was the head of the intelligence agency before Abiy Ahmed became prime minister.

Mr Abiy has previously promised that officials who committed human rights violations would be held to account.

In parliament on Tuesday, Attorney General Birhanu Tsegaye accused the Tigray regional authorities of hiding Mr Getachew – who is of Tigrayan ethnicity.

Some ethnic Tigrayan politicians and activists accuse the government of targeting their group, a sentiment that might grow stronger with the news of the arrest warrant. BBC News