Somalia expels UN envoy Nicholas Haysom

Mr Haysom wrote to the government on 30 December, questioning the legal basis for Mr Robow’s arrest and the subsequent crackdown on his supporters demonstrating in Baidoa, the capital of South West state.

It is unclear whether the government replied to Mr Haysom’s concerns, but Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad said the UN envoy was “no longer welcome” in the country.

“Mr Haysom has violated diplomatic rules, and acted as though he is the head or the ruler of Somalia. He is a shame to the conduct of the UN and has violated the sovereignty and independence of Somalia,” he told BBC Somali.

Mr Haysom is a South African and was a legal adviser to the country’s first black President Nelson Mandela.

He later served as a UN envoy to Afghanistan, Sudan and South Sudan.

He was appointed as UN chief Antonio Guterres’ special representative for Somalia in September 2018, and was assigned the task of helping to achieve peace in the country.

Somalia has been unstable since the fall of the Siad Barre regime in 1991. BBC News