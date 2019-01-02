Kaizer Chiefs’ Willard Katsande has not been arrested

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande took to social media to let his fans know that his number had been hacked. He told his fans not to fall for any trick the hacker may use to make money from unsuspecting victims. At the time, he said he was in Madagascar for a match.

“Hello guys,my 078 number is hacked. Please don’t send any money asked by that person pretending to be me. Its not me. Am in Madagascar for our match. Thank you kitoko makasi,” he said.

Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux also took to social media to let his fans know that whoever was using the number to tell people Katsande had been arrested was lying.

“Willard Katsande’s phone number was hacked on the 21st Dec. The hacker has been asking people to send money and saying he’s arrested. Katsande managed to block the sim but the Whatsapp still working. Willard is not arrested and he’s not the one asking money,” it said. Citizen