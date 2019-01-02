Christian Pulisic: Chelsea sign Borussia Dortmund attacker for £58m

Chelsea have signed Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic for 64m euros (£58m), but will loan the United States international back to the Bundesliga club until the end of the season.

“It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract,” says Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

“Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.

“I am sure that in the coming months he will do everything in his power to bring his high quality to the team and to achieve his sporting goals with his team-mates Borussia Dortmund.”

Pulisic spoke about a potential move to the Premier League ahead of the USA’s friendly match against England last month.

“England, the Premier League, is where lots of kids dream of playing so there is no reason why one day I won’t play here,” he said.

“We are having a great year at Dortmund and I am enjoying every moment of that. Then when the time comes for me to talk in the breaks about my future, that’s when those things will happen.”