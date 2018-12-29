Woman dumps ‘uneducated’ husband

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

A marraige of 15 years is on the brink of collapse after the couple got to be on different educational levels following the woman’s advancement in education.

Sibongile Jele and Matthews Jele have reached a point where they can no longer tolerate each other and fights have become the order of the day at their home.

The husband is blaming his wife who is now a lecturer at one of the local universities for being disrespectful and having an extra marital affair.

Matthews who works as a cashier at a city wholesale shop will live to regret his decision to sponsor his wife’s education which he believes has led to their divorce.

These revelations came out when Sibongile dragged her husband to the courts seeking a protection order.

“My husband is threatening to kill me saying he is ready to go to jail as long as he deals with me. I am afraid he will do something terrible.

“The other day, he was choking me while pressing his hand on my mouth, ordering me to leave our place of residence,” said Sibongile.

She also revealed that her husband now calls her a dog and he became angry after she got him arrested for indecently assaulting her daughter.

However, Matthews disputed some of the allegations saying: “There is a day we had a misunderstanding over a jerry can a friend had borrowed from me. She then demanded back the phone she had bought for me and I refused telling her that if we were to start counting how much we had done for each other, she owed me a lot.

“She does not want me to visit her at her workplace because she has got a boyfriend. It is not true that I choked her.

“I have filed for divorce because there is no marriage between us,” said Matthews.

The presiding magistrate Stephen Ndlovu referred the couple for counseling and they recommended that he grants them a binding order as they are still staying together though the husband has filed for divorce.

It also came out that the husband was hurting that he was financially supportive towards the applicant’s education. B-Metro.