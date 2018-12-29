Stroll with neighbours wife earns man a hiding

By Hazel Marimbiza

Man from Bulawayo was taught a fast lesson not to walk suspiciously long distances with married women.

Nkosilathi Zulu of Pelandaba suburb did not take it lightly when he spotted his neighbour Mendiatta Sibanda strolling with his wife.

At first he waited just to see how far Sibanda intended to accompany his wife and when Sibanda trekked further than 100 metres his ego did not allow him to stand and watch his wife vanish in the dark with another man.

In a bid to teach Sibanda a lesson he strode towards them and meted instant justice on Sibanda.

Sibanda could not punch back but rather reported Zulu to the police.

Zulu was arrested and appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Lungile Ncube and pleaded guilty to assault charges.

“I suspected that Sibanda was having an affair with my wife after they walked over 100 metres together and that got me upset,” said Sibanda.

Prosecuting, Kenneth Shava said on October 7 at around 9pm Zulu met Sibanda walking with his wife at Sizane turn-off in Pelandaba.

“A misunderstanding erupted between the two and Zulu assaulted Sibanda several times using his fists.

“He also kicked him with booted feet,” said Shava.

A medical report revealed that Sibanda suffered massive bleeding from his left ear and his back was severely damaged due to the beatings he got from Zulu.

Sibanda was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

Zulu was fined $100 (or 90 days in prison). B-Metro.