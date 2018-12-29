Sticky end for bubble gum thief

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe man got himself in trouble after he stole bubble gum from TM Pick n Pay with the intention of reselling his loot. Twenty-one-year-old Canaan Chiwanza has since been arraigned before a Kwekwe magistrate facing a theft charge.

The court heard that on the day in question, Chiwanza got into TM Pick n Pay Kwekwe branch where he bought some goods. He then paid for the goods and took packets of sugar-free bubble gum which he tucked underneath the groceries he had paid for.

He was, however, intercepted by an alert security guard who apprehended him and handed him over to Kwekwe Central Police Station.

Chiwanza told magistrate Tayengwa Sangster that he intended to resell the loot so that he could get his sick father money for medication.

In sentencing him, Sangster said Chiwanza should have looked for other ways of looking for money rather than the unorthodox means of stealing.

He was fined $30 (or 30 days in jail). B-Metro.