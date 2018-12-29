Snake in kombi causes panic

By Michael Magoronga

Passengers on board a commuter omnibus plying the Gokwe-Kwekwe route, were left shell shocked after commuter omnibus loaders intercepted a parcel that contained a snake within the kombi.

The metre-long puff adder which had about 10 small ones, was found in a sack neatly tucked in the boot of the kombi and is said to have been given to the kombi crew by a man in Gokwe to deliver to a woman in Kwekwe.

Zhombe Chief Weight Gwesela confirmed that the snake was discovered after the kombi stopped to pick more passengers at Zhombe Joel’s growth point.

The mob killed and burnt the snake.

“Yes, I can confirm that a snake was found in kombi that was coming from Gokwe on its way to Kwekwe. The loaders found the sack which contained the reptile which had other smaller ones in a sack in the boot as they packed luggage,” he said.

He said the snake was killed by the angry mob who said the snake was being used for witchcraft purposes.

Chief Gwesela said the commuter omnibus crew sped off after they discovered that the mob wanted answers from them, leaving passengers stranded.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions as the crew sped off as more searches were being made on the kombi. We, however, learnt that the driver had been tasked with delivering the package to a certain woman in Kwekwe but he failed to do so as the person in question was no longer answering the phone.

The kombi crew had to run away as people were threatening to manhandle them if they did not give them answers,” said Chief Gwesela.

Some sources close to the happenings also claim that the driver knew very well about the package as it belonged to the owner of the kombi.

“I think they are aware of the thing, that is their goblin that they use to make money. Why did the driver run away if he knew nothing about the snake,” said one Mai Tinashe.

She also claimed that another package contained what seemed like goblins was also found in the kombi, leading to the driver speeding off. B-Metro.