Paul Pogba not for sale

English Premier League football giants Manchester United have no intention of accepting any offer for star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid have been long admirers of the Frenchman and were hoping to court the player to Spain during Jose Mourinho’s tenure at the Red Devils.

In his last three Premiership games as United manager, Mourinho benched the 25-year-old with reports suggesting a fallout between the player and the former Chelsea mentor.

However, since the sacking of the Mourinho, the Frenchman returned to the United starting XI under interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, scoring a brace against Huddersfield on Wednesday. According to the Daily Telegraph, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is hoping to keep the player happy as he sees Pogba as an integral part of the club.

United are back in action tomorrow as they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford for Premier League clash.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United stars Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez they should follow Pogba’s example if they are to revive their careers at the club.

Lukaku and Sanchez suffered a dramatic loss of form in the last months of Jose Mourinho’s tempestuous spell in charge at Old Trafford, while Martial was criticised by the Portuguese coach before finding his scoring boots.

World Cup winner Pogba was another key player who became a symbol of the club’s decline in the final weeks before Mourinho’s two-and-a-half year tenure came to an end before Christmas.

But the 25-year-old Frenchman has responded superbly to Solskjaer’s first week in charge and made big contributions to a 5-1 win at Cardiff and 3-1 home victory against Huddersfield.

Lukaku missed those games, having been given ‘compassionate leave’ by the cub, as did Sanchez who has been sidelined since late November with a hamstring injury.

Solskjaer says Pogba deserves all the credit for his return to form.

“I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch,” said Solskjaer.

“Paul has done it himself. It’s up to them when they get a chance. That’s the name of the game as a footballer, you’ve got to do it yourself.”

Solskjaer, whose side play out-of-form Bournemouth tomorrow, said he can advise the players but ultimately it is down to them to change their attitude.

“I gave some guidelines of course, on expression, freedom of expression, but that’s how I’ve always been as a manager. You can’t tell the players what to do in this position,” said the 45-year-old Norwegian. “Just enjoy playing for this club, that’s the best time of your life.”

Pogba’s rejuvenated form has certainly been one of the key factors in Solskjaer’s first games in charge, after the midfielder’s much-publicised difficulties with Mourinho.

Solskjaer reiterated that Pogba is the sort of player United should build a team around. “He’s one of the top, top players in the world,” said Solskjaer.

“Attacking wise, he’s done really well but he’s a big lad, can win headers, tackles.” AFP.