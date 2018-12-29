Paul Pogba not for sale

English Premier League football giants Manchester United have no intention of accepting any offer for star midfielder Paul Pogba.
Real Madrid have been long admirers of the Frenchman and were hoping to court the player to Spain during Jose Mourinho’s tenure at the Red Devils.
In his last three Premiership games as United manager, Mourinho benched the 25-year-old with reports suggesting a fallout between the player and the former Chelsea mentor.
However, since the sacking of the Mourinho, the Frenchman returned to the United starting XI under interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, scoring a brace against Huddersfield on Wednesday. According to the Daily Telegraph, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is hoping to keep the player happy as he sees Pogba as an integral part of the club.
But the 25-year-old Frenchman has responded superbly to Solskjaer’s first week in charge and made big contributions to a 5-1 win at Cardiff and 3-1 home victory against Huddersfield.
Solskjaer says Pogba deserves all the credit for his return to form.
“I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch,” said Solskjaer.
“Paul has done it himself. It’s up to them when they get a chance. That’s the name of the game as a footballer, you’ve got to do it yourself.”
Solskjaer, whose side play out-of-form Bournemouth tomorrow, said he can advise the players but ultimately it is down to them to change their attitude.
“I gave some guidelines of course, on expression, freedom of expression, but that’s how I’ve always been as a manager. You can’t tell the players what to do in this position,” said the 45-year-old Norwegian. “Just enjoy playing for this club, that’s the best time of your life.”
Solskjaer reiterated that Pogba is the sort of player United should build a team around. “He’s one of the top, top players in the world,” said Solskjaer.
“Attacking wise, he’s done really well but he’s a big lad, can win headers, tackles.” AFP.