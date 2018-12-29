Mutodi savages his boss, accuses Monica Mutsvangwa of trying to get him fired

All is not well within the Ministry of Information after Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi again took to Twitter on Friday with claims that his boss, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, is trying to get him fired.

“Minister Monica Mutsvangwa is working with a rogue driver who is claiming to have been assaulted by me. She wants me fired from the Information Ministry and replaced by her loyalist. She has captured the state media & AMH newspapers. It’s game on,” Mutodi wrote on Twitter.

In a 25 December tweet, Mutodi wrote;

“My rise to become a Deputy Minister of Government has not been easy. Full of fights, persecution & rebuke but I keep looking forward. I owe my success to the people of Domboshava & I’m grateful to HE President ED Mnangagwa for appointing me as a Deputy Minister.

On 23 December he tweeted;

“I have never been allocated a state driver as claimed by Nick Mangwana & Minister Monica Mutsvangwa instead I’ve relied on CIO operatives to chauffeur me. The false story that I need $500 per day for using my own car for official business is their own creation.”