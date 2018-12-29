Man taunts single neighbour

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

Is it a crime to be unmarried? The above question is boggling the mind of a woman from Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb following the unbecoming behaviour of her neighbour who calls her names questioning her marital status.

Nevas Phiri is reportedly in the habit of insulting his neighbour Sithembile Khumalo as he fails to understand why she is not married like other women of her age.

His reservations have caused him to start calling the woman names as he has also concluded that she doubles up as a prostitute and witch.

“I no longer have peace in my life because of my neighbour Nevas Phiri who always insults me. He accuses me of being a witch and a prostitute asking why I do not have a husband at my age.

“He says I am a failure in life as I have failed to buy my own house while other prostitutes have got their own houses,” said Khumalo.

She further added that getting such labels from a neighbour embarrassed her and affected her dignity in the community because it was all lies.

“Being unmarried does not mean one is a prostitute or witch, therefore I deserve some respect as well not being called names and therefore my neighbour must stop insulting me and keep his distance.

On the other hand, it was all news to Phiri who responded to the allegations by saying there was no such thing.

“I am surprised by her claims and I have nothing against her,” said Phiri.

Western Commonage magistrate Stephen Ndlovu granted a binding order. Phiri was ordered not to verbally abuse applicant, communicate with her in any manner whether through word of mouth, any form of media or third party and never to step foot at her house. B-Metro.