Man bashes wife for daughters mischief

By Hazel Marimbiza

A woman from Emakhandeni suburb is living in fear as her husband always bashes her every time their four-year-old daughter misbehaves.

Siphiwe Maseko told B-Metro that everything seemed to be going well in her marriage until Khalangani Dube started beating her whenever their child did anything wrong.

“Recently we had a misunderstanding because our daughter placed bath soap in water after she had finished bathing. When Dube found out he hit me with fists and said I’m not fit to be a mother. He also said he wanted me to teach our child to learn to save soap since he does not have money to keep on buying,” said Maseko.

Maseko said after the incident she immediately reported Dube to the police and they resolved their differences after going to court.

But to her disbelief their harmony was short lived.

“The problem with him is that even if today he is sweet tomorrow he will be a monster. What I fear for most is my life. He will end up killing me because whenever he beats me he leaves me with scars. I have nowhere to go so I can’t do anything but continue living with him. I am currently seeking for help from different organizations,” said Maseko.

Dube neither denied nor confirmed allegations levelled against him.

“My marriage is my business so who are you to ask me about that? You did not even have the right speak to my wife,” said Dube before hanging up. B-Metro.