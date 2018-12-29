Enzo Ishall: Year of the stallion

By Leroy Dzenga

As unpredictable as Zimbabwean music” should be adopted as a custom made local idiom in standard language; history has enough evidence to back it up.

The local music scene is among the few things one should never bet on even in times of excesses, it is almost impossible to foretell how anything in that realm unfolds. 2018, like many other years before it, left many punters shocked as events were divorced from the conventional script.

It was the year a charismatic superstar emerged throwing into disarray plans by those who had begun rehearsing eulogies on Zimbabwean dancehall, popularly known as Mangoma. Maybe the death of Zimdancehall will come at some point, but Enzo Ishall (24) decided 2018 was not the year.

The first song that caught the dancehall faithful’s attention was “Chiita Kwacho” on the Panomhanya Munhu riddim. It was the followed by “Handirare Kuden Kwenyu Futi”, a hilarious tale of how a guy had a long night of hell at a friend’s house.

Comically delivered on a bouncy beat, the song alerted the world that the ever-competent DJ Fantan had stumbled upon a new gem at his depot, Chillspot.

At this point, he had the attention of the dancehall faithful but in a country where flukes are minted in abundance it was too early to mention his name twice, let alone imagine he would be the act to bring Christmas home.

Enzo Ishall who also goes with the moniker Stallion, then pulled one of the biggest heists in music history. Just when the “legends” in the game thought they had the game on lock, he pulled the rug from under their feet and the game has not known peace since.

By a margin, “Kanjiva”, a song chronicling a street dance popular in Mbare is the song of the year. Again, the lyrics to the song were delivered with the sophisticated simplicity which has become synonymous with Enzo Ishall.

The ultimate song for every event and celebration, “Kanjiva” is arguably the biggest musical offering released in 2018. Enzo Ishall’s difference with the rest of the music industry at the moment is that he communicates ghetto nuances in his music.

Most of his music is visual and poetic, painting pictures of the ghetto life while maintaining the dance element.

“Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka” is another song which has cemented Enzo Ishall’s credibility on the dancehall scene. Anchored on a loud fashion culture, original shoes are important to the trendy dancehall heads an element which made the song a hit, especially in Mbare where original shoes come from Mozambique straight to the streets.

Club DJs have been giving the song a generous amount of spins since its release. A deviation to what has become his early identity, the Stallion decided to lend his voice to a social issue that has been recurring at the expense of progress.

His emotive song “Matsimba”, triggers thought on sexual abuse. Comments on the video show that he touched an emotional nerve with his mellow delivery communicating a heartbreaking reality and bringing it to life in song.

If there is one thing Enzo Ishall has mastered throughout his growing discography, is giving attention to the visual side of music.

Mastering that element early in the career is rare; renowned acts like Winky D have faltered as far as musical videos are concerned and the emerging generation appears to be trying to learn from their elders` mistakes.

In his last offering of the year, he tickled his fanbase with the song “Next Time” whose video featured comedian Comic Pastor.

Coolly delivered, the song gives an account of how people in high density suburbs sometimes get injured over matters that do not concern them. Poking their noses into other people’s business as it were!

Anyone who has spent time in any of the country’s ghettos understand the concept of “crossfire”, which was aptly captured in the song and its video.

The question that has lingered over the chanter, whose real name is Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere, is whether he will last the distance. After all there are quite a number of furlongs to be covered should one be said to have stayed the course.

Disillusioned by temporary flames like Boom Beto of the “Munodonhedza Musika” fame, many are skeptical of his wherewithal to continue with the rich vein of musical form he has been enjoying.

History, is not on his side though. Unless he breaks the jinx, humorous dancehall lyricists do not last long on the spotlight, case in point D Flex, Eddylino and Silent Killer.

Enzo Ishall, however, has a chance to chart his own unlettered path but if for one reason or the other he fails, he will be proud to look back at the year 2018, the year he had the whole country eating from his palms. Again, it is difficult to guarantee whether the promising act will be part of the conversation in 2019; Zimbabwean music is difficult to predict.

But one indisputable fact is that Enzo Ishall owned this year against all odds, making it 20Ishall, the year the stallion ran a full race. The Herald.