Black Rhinos track Jaure

By Rashiwe Murisa

Premiership football side Black Rhinos are chasing the signature of rock-solid defender Patson Jaure who they would like to join them for the forthcoming 2019 season.

Jaure has been a free agent since he left Zambian side BuildCon in August this year, having joined the northern neighbours side from Ngezi Platinum Stars at the beginning of last season.

The former Dynamos defence stalwart had joined the ambitious Zambian team at the beginning of this year along with three other compatriots — Nkobizitha Masuku, Devon Chafa and Tatenda Mukuruva.

The 28-year-old former University of Pretoria defender is now expected to be tracked by the army side and sources said they will be making efforts to bring him on board next season.

If he is successful in joining Chauya Chipembere, Jaure will re-unite with his former teammates at Dynamos Ashley Reyners, Augustine Mbara and Masimba Mambare who are resuscitating their careers at the army outfit.

Jaure’s agent George Deda, however, dismissed the rumour, saying that his player is still a free agent and no concrete offer has come through yet.

“We are still in the Festive Season and we are yet to conclude on who is moving to which team. Jaure might go to Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum, Ethiopia or even Tanzania.

“His signature is the most wanted in the domestic league and any club interested in him has to follow the procedures, he is available and we are not in a rush,” Deda said. The Herald.