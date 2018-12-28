Doctor duped in stand deal

By Shamiso Dzingire

A 51 year old man was arraigned before the courts after allegedly duping a doctor of $21 000 in a botched housing stand deal.

Jametias Kudzai Zvinowanda of Mufakose was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with fraud.

Mashamba denied Zvinowanda bail and remanded him in custody to January 9.

Prosecuting, Shepherd Makonde said sometime in October this year, the complainant saw an advert in one of the publications where a stand in Waterfalls was for sale.

He contacted Zvinowanda on the mobile number posted in the advert.

Zvinowanda allegedly confirmed that the stand was available and was selling for $25 000.

The doctor allegedly requested to purchase the stand on instalments as he did not have enough money but Zvinowanda refused.

On November 26, the court heard that the complainant saw another advert in the same publication where the same stand was for sale.

It is alleged that he called the same mobile number and Zvinowanda confirmed that he was selling the stand for $24 000.

Zvinowanda allegedly claimed that his child was sick and wanted to seek treatment in India as soon as possible.

The court heard that Zvinowanda sent another mobile number to the complainant which he claimed was his son’s.

It is alleged that he also claimed that he was in Rusape and sent a copy of the title deeds via WhatsApp.

He also sent national identity cards in the names of Robert Shanduka and Livia Shanduka as the owners of the stand, the court heard.

On an unknown date, the two proceeded to view the stand in Waterfalls and the complainant was satisfied.

The court heard that the complainant visited the Registrar of Deeds and the City of Harare for verification of the information and was also satisfied.

After verification, Zvinowanda allegedly requested $150 commitment fee and the complainant sent it via EcoCash.

On November 30, Zvinowanda and his unnamed female accomplice who is still at large approached Chiturumani, Zvavanoda Law Chambers where an agreement of sale was drafted and signed by both parties.

On December 3, the complainant transferred $21 000 into one’s Bridget Mutwira’s bank account which was supplied by Zvinowanda.

The court heard that the following day Zvinowanda confirmed payment before advising the complainant about Zimra interviews on December 5.

However, Zvinowanda did not show up and became evasive prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police. DailyNews