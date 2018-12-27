Triangle in last minute attempt to keep Nhamo

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Zimbabwe’s representatives in the 2019/2020 Caf Confederations Cup Triangle United are making last gasp attempts to keep sought-after striker Lameck Nhamo who is on the verge of joining Premiership football rivals FC Platinum.

The 30-year-old is out of contract with the sugarcane growers at the end of the year and will be free to negotiate another contract with any club as a free agent in January.

But after FC Platinum had requested to have him for their continental sojourn, Triangle agreed to temporarily bequeath the services of their top striker to the country’s representatives in the ongoing Caf Champions League.

The sugar boys have indicated that they will be gunning for the league’s ultimate price in the upcoming season as well as trying to make a mark on the continent for the competition starting in August.

The league’s second top goal scorer had a brilliant campaign in a season he was also votes as the first runner-up at the 2018 Soccer Stars banquet held in the capital.

Despite not giving details of what they will do to keep the talented striker coach Taurai Mangwiro, in an earlier interview, indicated that they will not lose him without giving a fight.

“It is not a secret that we really want him to stay but above all the decision is his either he stays or leave, remember he is out of contract in January so he is free to do what he wants.

“As coaches we really want the best for our players and I feel Lameck is better off joining foreign clubs but if there is no offer outside the country I also feel Triangle is good for him.

“As for his career I do not see much of a difference between playing for FC Platinum or Triangle, the good thing is at Triangle he has already settled and needs to continue working hard to achieve great things in football.

“We are also playing in Africa in August and we will be challenging for the title the following season so we need this continuity and that is why we want him to stay but above all the decision is his,” said Mangwiro.

Nhamo is aware both teams are willing to have him but said he is yet to make up his mind on where he will be playing his football next year.

“I know Triangle want me to stay and I will not have a problem playing for them again, I have enjoyed my time there and I am still contracted to them.

“For FC Platinum I cannot tell I just started training with them this month so I will have to make a decision in January either to go back to Triangle or to join FC Platinum.

“At the moment I am yet to make a decision to be honest but maybe I will be in a position to tell exactly what I will do next week after negotiating with the clubs,” said Nhamo.

Pure Platinum Play will be favourites to land him after progressing to the group stages of the Caf Champions League, their progression was, however, overshadowed by coach Norman Mapeza’s attack on vice-captain Gift Bello over the weekend. The Chronicle