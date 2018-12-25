Money rains at Jah Signal gig

By Tonderai Zvimba

Harare businessman and socialite Innocent Shito better known as Mhofela stole the show during Jah Signal’s event at The Vista in Bulawayo after he threw money at the crowd.

As Jah Signal took to the stage on Saturday night, the flamboyant businessman who is in the city to party, threw US$ and Bond notes to the artiste and some to the crowd.

Those who were close to the stage rushed to collect the money and waited patiently for him to throw some more.

He did not let them down as he continued making it rain even after Jah Signal’s performance. Like bees attracted by nectar, females started dancing close to Mhofela with the hope to seduce him.

This plan seemed to have worked as some of the lucky ladies were escorted to Mhofela by his bouncers and he bought them drinks.

Without wanting to be too close to them, he would quickly dismiss them after buying them drinks to pave way for others.

To spice up Jah Signal’s set, Mhofela invited random patrons to sing with the artiste especially during his performance of Mairevei ft. Boom Beto.

Mhofela who has interests in mining is well known in Harare for splashing money at shows such as those of artistes Sulumani Chimbetu and Andy Muridzo. Quizzed why he does so, he said:

“It’s my mission to always be happy and wherever I go, I make sure that I and the people around me are happy. That’s what I’m all about.”

When Jah Signal’s Jaya album was launched in Harare in October this year, Mhofela bought it for $1 000 and pledged 10 000 bricks for the construction of the artiste’s house.

Jah Signal put up a highly energetic performance at The Vista with some of his songs Sweetie (Shinga Muroora) and Stonyeni being crowd favourites.

The sold-out event of the highflying Zimdancehall musician was a success as the artiste wowed patrons once again.

But, many patrons complained that Jah Signal, who eventually performed at around 2AM, took too long to perform, something they urged event organisers to work on next time.

Warming the stage for Jah Signal were the Que Movement DJs and DJ Nospa who kept the crowd on their feet with their fabulous skills on the decks.

Award-winning rapper POY also put up a great performance. The Chronicle