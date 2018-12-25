Mai Suluma rolls back good old times

By Vasco Chaya

United States of America-based gospel sensation Shingisai Suluma rolled back the good old times in the capital last Saturday, thanks to her classic performance.

Suluma, popularly known as Mai Suluma, gave an enthralling performance before an impressive crowd that had thronged the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) courtesy of One Voice Concert.

Backed by her Joys Street Choir, Mai Suluma set the ball rolling with songs off her album Rwendo before belting out old hits inform of Nanhasi, Mai Vangu, Ndopaanouya and Maitiro Enyu to mention only but a few, much to the delight of her fans.

The crowd went into ecstasy as she performed some of her old hits sampled from an array of studio albums inform of Fara Zvakadaro, Maitiro Enyu, Tidzidzisei Kunamata, Mai Vangu, Tatenda Taona, Gogodza and Mirira Mangwanani among others, which reminded them of good old times in Zimbabwe.

The hosting choir, Spirit Praise, took the opportunity to record their live DVD.

There was a big improvement in this year’s edition of One Voice Concert, compared to last year, in terms of both attendance and organisation.

However, a number of church choirs failed to perform as they gave some excuses at the last minute.

“The majority of them gave us varying excuses but we thank God for the success of the event. It was bigger and better.

“Next year, we are planning a more fun-packed event which is even bigger than this year’s event,” the One Voice Concert director Learmore Tavengwa said.

The latest and third edition of One Voice Concert was by far the most successful gospel concert held this year, in terms of attendance.

This comes after a number of high profile gospel concerts flopped this year, with the Sound Blaze Production-organised “Nyasha Dzedenga Gospel Show” held at Glamis Arena recently being the worst. Daily News