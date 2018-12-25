I’m ready for new challenge: Rodwell

By Mukudzei Chingwere

After a convincing display in two successive seasons on the domestic front, free-scoring midfielder and Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere says he is ready for a new challenge ahead of his move to South African Premiership football side Baroka FC.

The 30-year-old’s departure to a foreign league comes hard on the heels of a trendsetting year in which he joined the legendary trident of George “Mastermind” Shaya, Peter Ndlovu and the late Stanley “Sinyo” Ndunduma to win the Soccer Star of the Year award twice.

Chinyengetere is expected to join the Pietersburg-based side in January, linking up with compatriots, inform goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and exciting winger Talent Chawapiwa, who both did not take long to settle Down South.

He waved goodbye to the Zvishavane-based side on Saturday after helping them to a maiden CAF Champions’ League group stages appearance.

“FC Platinum has been my home and I just want to say thank you to the supporters and everyone associated with this club . . . I will greatly miss the good times we had here.

“I think leaving them in the group stages is a big thank you, I cannot thank the club enough for what they have done to me, but at least I am happy I have left them at the top of African football.

“I think football is just the same wherever you go and the only difference is the environment; and I think I will be able to do well in South Africa.

“I have been following football in their league and I think I have the capacity to topple the challenges that I am going to face,” said Chinyengetere.

There are many examples of Zimbabwean players whose careers took a turn for the worse, having failed to live up to the weight of expectations in the South African league on the back of successful campaigns on the local scene.

But for the Zimbabwe international, a seamless transition might be expected given the wealth of experience he has acquired while playing for the Warriors and local clubs in the African Safari. FC Platinum are not likely going to face much difficulty in replacing Chinyengetere as they are finalising on a deal to bring Lameck Nhamo to the club on a permanent deal from Triangle United.

Cameroonian forward Albert Eonde has settled at the champions and so has Thomas Chideu who joined the miners mid-season.

Speedy winger Marshall Mudehwe, former Hwange forward Gift Mbweti and veteran forwards Charles Sibanda and Mkokheli Dube are also at the disposal of Coach Norman Mapeza to fill the void left by Chinyengetere. The Herald