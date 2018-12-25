Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PICTURES that capture not so Happy Holidays caused by economic crisis in Zimbabwe

The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe’s capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season.

In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, a driver takes a nap with his feet sticking out of the car while in a fuel queue in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Some people sleep in their cars in long lines for fuel because of a shortage of gasoline and diesel. Others get up before dawn to wait at banks to withdraw small amounts of cash.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, a man begs on the streets of Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade, reminding many of the days when inflation soared to more than 1 billion percent and the local currency was abandoned.

In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, a man walks past Christmas lights on the streets of Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Now there is such a shortage of U.S. dollars in circulation that many people are forced to tap the black market.

In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, a picture of Santa Claus with a child and balloons is seen at a shopping mall in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabweans had hoped that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power last year when Robert Mugabe resigned under military pressure, would bring new economic growth. But today unemployed people still walk the streets of Harare.

In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, Santa Claus is seen at a shopping mall in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, motorists take a nap while in a fuel queue in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, Santa Claus gives sweets to children at a shopping mall in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
In this photo taken on Friday Dec, 21, 2018, a family sleeps in the back of a truck while waiting in a fuel queue in Harare. The Christmas lights are up in Zimbabwe's capital but the mood is less than festive as the country grapples with an economic crisis that prevents many families from enjoying the holiday season. Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst economic meltdown in a decade. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
A few men dress up as Santa in the stores, but very few shoppers bring their children to make Christmas wishes. Many simply hope to get by. Associated Press

