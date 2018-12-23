Zimbabwe’s beast incarnate

By Brighton Zhawi

Keith Machakaire is arguably one of the strongest athletes in the country.The 24-year-old UZ Wolves utility player is a gym freak, results of which saw him voted the best server at the Zone VI Volleyball Championships held earlier this month in Durban.

And an accolade he is not satisfied with. “I was a little disappointed, as I was aiming for the big one.

“I wanted to be the MVP (most valuable player),” said Machakaire.

“I want to be the best, end of story!

“I don’t take any days off,” he said.

For the volleyball star, raising the bar is something he takes both literally and figuratively.

“I trained hard, I enjoy hitting the ball hard, but I also worked on my passing and defensive skills. I went to the gym every day and did some volleyball-based exercises on speed and jumping,” he said.

UZ Wolves lost the Zone VI Championship 3-1 in the final to Botswana’s Police VI.

Victory for Wolves would have been Machakaire’s second successive Zone VI title after winning it with Support Unit last year in Bulawayo. Ironically, Support Unit beat UZ Wolves in that final. However, Machakaire is already preparing for the Africa Club Championships scheduled for Tunisia in March next year.

“Training this way gives me an edge over everyone else,” said Machakaire, in reference to his extensive gym routine.

“It makes me feel professional in my everyday conduct. I don’t drink or smoke, I just train and try to improve myself every day.

“I am already on pre-season training and will be in the gym from 6am for about five to six hours,” he said.

Machakaire went on to reveal further secrets, most notably the origins of his ‘Beast’ moniker and the two women who urge him on behind the scenes.

On the nickname, the 24-year-old said: “It’s probably because of my aggression on the court.

“I played last year’s (Zone VI) tournament with a dislocated finger, and we won. I think all things come into play,” he said.

While the Wolves utility player is almost legendary now, most people are not aware of the softer side to this gentle giant.

“My greatest motivation is my mother, Felicity Machakaire. She works tirelessly and selflessly for the family.

“Sports stars like LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are talented but have insane work ethics, also inspire me.

“My girlfriend Naslin Negomo also plays volleyball for Harare City; both of us being sportspeople, keeps things exciting.

“I am her biggest fan and she is mine; we train together whenever possible,” he said.

Naslin is also happy for her boyfriend’s achievements.

“I am happy he is succeeding in his volleyball career, he works hard and deserves the best,” she said. Sunday Mail.