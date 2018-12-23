Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsNews

New Mutoko North MP sworn-in

15,682 1

By Tendayi Madhomu

Rumbidzai Nyabote has been sworn-in as Member of Parliament for Mutoko North after winning a hard-fought by-election.

Parliament of Zimbabwe
Parliament of Zimbabwe

The clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda administered the oath on Nyabote.

Zanu PF’s Nyabote won in a by-election held on November 24, where she polled 11 141 votes against her main contender, Boniface Mushore of the MDC Alliance, who polled 1 329 votes.

Related Articles

MDC, Zanu PF rivalry resumes

24,681 10

We did not endorse any poll result: ZESN

1,421 515

Storm over plan to bar Chamisa from polls

15,258 2

Zec fails to post presidential results in 7 percent of…

23,740 0

The Mutoko North National Assembly seat fell vacant after the election of Marble Chinomona as president of the Senate.

Election watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) said the poll recorded a high number of assisted voters.  Daily News.

You might also like More from author