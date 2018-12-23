Chamisa meets Ramaphosa – PICTURES

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss “a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of Zimbabweans.”

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Chamisa said;

“A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother & fountain of wisdom, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency @CyrilRamaphosa on a wide range of urgent & important issues regarding the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe.”

The meeting between Chamisa and Ramaphosa is sure to spark speculation the opposition leader is asking the South African leader to intervene and break an impasse created after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial win in elections held this year, which the opposition claim were rigged.