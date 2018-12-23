Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FeaturedNews

Chamisa meets Ramaphosa – PICTURES

45,508 29

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss “a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of Zimbabweans.”

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss "a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of Zimbabweans."
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss “a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of Zimbabweans.”

Writing on Twitter on Sunday, Chamisa said;

“A few days ago I had a fruitful meeting in Pretoria with my distinguished brother & fountain of wisdom, the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency @CyrilRamaphosa on a wide range of urgent & important issues regarding the wellbeing of the people of Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss "a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of Zimbabweans."
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa met South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss “a wide range of urgent and important issues regarding the wellbeing of Zimbabweans.”
Related Articles

Chamisa, Mudzuri bury hatchet

25,029 1

Who is fooling who on unity govt?

60,669 78

Mudzuri gets stay of execution from Chamisa

58,010 12

MDC end of year dinner dance in PICTURES

82,051 181

The meeting between Chamisa and Ramaphosa is sure to spark speculation the opposition leader is asking the South African leader to intervene and break an impasse created after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial win in elections held this year, which the opposition claim were rigged.

You might also like More from author