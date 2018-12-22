Meet the Zimbo behind Coke Studio Africa music

By Melissa Mpofu

For the past two years Zimbabweans have been jamming to African beats from Coke Studio Africa — a music collaboration show which seeks to bring African artistes together.

Through this platform which celebrates the diversity of African music and talent, artistes such as Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi and Winky D have collaborated with some of the best regional and international talent, something that has seen their music appealing to listeners across the continent.

Jah Prayzah who was on the show last year collaborated with Kenyan RnB/Soul artiste Mr Bow for song Superman while Ammara was paired with South African house artiste Zinhle Ngidi for track Owami.

Winky D who was featured on the show this year collaborated with Mozambique’s Messias.

What makes this show different is that viewers are taken inside the recording studio to watch the artistes working on the songs.

It is however not only the artistes who have benefited from this show as a young local music producer Darlington Chikwewo (popularly known as Young DLC) who will be behind the scenes has had his career catapulted. He is one of the people behind the magic as he produces all the songs as the show’s resident producer.

From the streets of Harare’s Hatfield suburb, 22-year-old Darlington is now working with established artistes through the Coke Studio platform.

Showbiz Editor, Melissa Mpofu (MM) spoke to South Africa-based Darlington Chikwewo (DC) who will be in the country tomorrow on his stint on the show. Below is his interview.

MM: Who is Darlington Chikwewo?

DC: Darlington Chikwewo is a 22-year-old Zimbabwean born and Pretoria-based producer and DJ. I am from Hatfield, Harare and the son of Mr Lazarus Chikwewo who is also a gospel music producer and owner of VOJ Studios where I started music production. I attended Churchill High School in Harare.

MM: What’s Coke Studio Africa all about?

DC: Coke Studio Africa is about bringing together artistes from different African countries, cultures and backgrounds and giving them a platform to collaborate, fuse and explore different rhythms and sounds all in one studio. The artistes are drawn from different genres, eras and regions and put in pairs to create a modern and authentic African sound through musical fusion. As the artistes interact and produce music that we document, they also get to learn about each other’s music and styles while exchanging cultures.

MM: How did you start working with Coke Studio Africa?

DC: I think it was a matter of being at the right place at the right time. I literally walked into Coke Studio South Africa offices and the music production team happened to be there. It didn’t take five minutes of chatting before the team showed interest in my work. I was then invited to be a guest producer for Coke Studio South Africa (that was in 2016). In 2017 I then asked to join the Coke Studio Africa team in Nairobi, Kenya as an in-house resident producer and they agreed. I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and I’ve been enjoying the role.

MM: Before joining Coke Studio, what were you doing?

DC: I was juggling my Music Business studies at one of the arts schools in Pretoria and making music. On the music front, I co-produced a 13-track album with Neill Solomon that will be released worldwide by EMI UK. I also worked with DJ Maphorisa on a song called Ngithanda Wena that was featured on Mlindo’s album. I have also produced the new Danny K single titled Things We Do as well as a couple of personal projects for myself. I am always making music.

MM: How does Coke Studio select its artistes?

DC: Coke Studio Africa has a whole team of talent scouts who look out for the most popular and promising acts.

MM: How is it like working with different artistes from across the continent?

DC: Working with different artistes from across the continent is both inspiring and eye opening. I’ve learnt a lot so far about industry dynamics and how East and West Africa push their music differently from us down here in Southern Africa. The industry up there is vibrant — the artistes are forever working harder even the established ones. I can say, I have a better appreciation of the industry now as I’ve fallen in love with African music more because of the exposure I get through working with different artistes.

MM: Which notable artistes have you worked with?

DC: I have worked with Patoranking, Olamide, AKA, Shekinah, Yemi Alade, Kiff No Beat, Rayvanny, Kaligraph Jones, Nasty C, Runtown, Mr Bow, Liloca, Jami Band, Sami Dan, Laura Beg, Eddy Kenzo, and so many more artistes that feature on the show.

MM: Who was your most interesting artiste and most difficult to work with?

DC: I think every artiste is unique. I wouldn’t say I have a favourite or one that was difficult. My approach is always ensuring we adjust our workflows so that the music making process is enjoyable and flawless. I must say every artiste teaches me something new.

MM: What’s your take on the Coke Studio Africa platform?

DC: Yo! Coke Studio Africa is the biggest TV music show in Africa. That on its own tells you what it means to be on such a platform. I think every artiste who gets an opportunity to be there should maximise their time there. The level of exposure one gets on the show is incredible. Imagine being given an access card to the African music industry, having your voice, music or productions broadcast in more than 15 countries. It’s amazing.

MM: Is there advice you would want to give to artistes who wish to be on such a platform?

DC: Be yourself, be ready, be consistent. Keep making authentic music, put it out there, that’s the only way people will get to notice you and what you are doing. Use social media to promote yourself, make it easy for people to discover your music and keep looking out for new opportunities. Also, collaborate with different artistes if you get an opportunity.

MM: How long is your contract with Coke Studio Africa?

DC: Coke Studio Africa is seasonal. This is my second season as a resident producer. It’s humbling for someone who started making music in Hatfield, Harare to be on such a continental platform like Coke Studio Africa, where I get to work with both the most happening and most promising talents in Africa. The Chronicle.