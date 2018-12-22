Kwesta wins big at 2018 SA Hip Hop Awards

Popular South African hip-hop artist, Kwesta, emerged the biggest winner at the South African Hip Hop Awards after walking away with six awards.

The awards ceremony was held at Gold Reef City on Wednesday evening.

Kwesta’s collaboration with American rapper, Wale, on the single ‘Spirit’ earned him both the Song of the Year and the Video of the Year awards.

Explaining the song, Kwesta said: “To me, Spirit means being what you are about and not being afraid or giving up. Don’t be told that this thing does or doesn’t work.

“As long as it’s in your heart then you need to chase it. Being South African, you need to represent where you come from.”

Following with two gongs each are Nasty C and Stogie T. Nasty C walked away with the Best Album and Best Male categories while Stogie T went home with the Mixtape of the Year and Lyricist of the Year accolades. Moozlie was crowned this year’s Best Female artist.

Cassper Nyovest received the Milestone Award for his work in filling up FNB Stadium. Other winners were DJ Speedsta (DJ of the Year), Zakwe (Best Remix), Big Zulu (Best Freshman/Newcomer) and Survivors Dance Crew (Best Dance Crew).

Below is a full list of the South African Hip Hop Award winners

Best Collabo – Kwesta for “Spirit” featuring Wale

Best Freshman – Ushun Wenkabi

Lyricist of the Year – Stogie T

Producer of the Year – Gemini Major

Best Digital Sales – Kwesta for “Spirit” featuring Wale

MVP – Kwesta

Best Female – Moozlie

Honorary Award – Outrageous Records

Best Video – Kwesta for “Spirit” featuring Wale

Best International Brand – Castle Lite

Best Local Brand – S God

Best Radio Show – Motsweding FM

Ubuntu Activism Award – Aewon Wolf

Best Graffiti – DBongz

Best Dance Crew – Survivors Dance Crew

Best Remix – Zakwe for “Sebentin (remix)”

Promoter of the Year – Pop Bottles

Hustler of the Year – Kwesta

Mixtape of the Year – Stogie T for “Honey and Pain EP”

Milestone Award – Cassper Nyovest for “Fill Up FNB”

Album of the Year – Nasty C for “Strings N Bling”. The Chronicle.