Kwesta wins big at 2018 SA Hip Hop Awards

Popular South African hip-hop artist, Kwesta, emerged the biggest winner at the South African Hip Hop Awards after walking away with six awards.
The awards ceremony was held at Gold Reef City on Wednesday evening.
Kwesta’s collaboration with American rapper, Wale, on the single ‘Spirit’ earned him both the Song of the Year and the Video of the Year awards.
Explaining the song, Kwesta said: “To me, Spirit means being what you are about and not being afraid or giving up. Don’t be told that this thing does or doesn’t work.
“As long as it’s in your heart then you need to chase it. Being South African, you need to represent where you come from.”
Following with two gongs each are Nasty C and Stogie T. Nasty C walked away with the Best Album and Best Male categories while Stogie T went home with the Mixtape of the Year and Lyricist of the Year accolades. Moozlie was crowned this year’s Best Female artist.
Cassper Nyovest received the Milestone Award for his work in filling up FNB Stadium. Other winners were DJ Speedsta (DJ of the Year), Zakwe (Best Remix), Big Zulu (Best Freshman/Newcomer) and Survivors Dance Crew (Best Dance Crew).
Below is a full list of the South African Hip Hop Award winners
Best Collabo – Kwesta for “Spirit” featuring Wale
Best Freshman – Ushun Wenkabi
Lyricist of the Year – Stogie T
Producer of the Year – Gemini Major
Best Digital Sales – Kwesta for “Spirit” featuring Wale
MVP – Kwesta
Best Female – Moozlie
Honorary Award – Outrageous Records
Best Video – Kwesta for “Spirit” featuring Wale
Best International Brand – Castle Lite
Best Local Brand – S God
Best Radio Show – Motsweding FM
Ubuntu Activism Award – Aewon Wolf
Best Graffiti – DBongz
Best Dance Crew – Survivors Dance Crew
Best Remix – Zakwe for “Sebentin (remix)”
Promoter of the Year – Pop Bottles
Hustler of the Year – Kwesta
Mixtape of the Year – Stogie T for “Honey and Pain EP”
Milestone Award – Cassper Nyovest for “Fill Up FNB”
Album of the Year – Nasty C for “Strings N Bling”. The Chronicle.