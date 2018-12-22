Air force officers graduate

By Columbus Mabika

A total of 44 non-commissioned members of the air forces of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, and Malawi yesterday graduated at Manyame Air Base after successfully completing a 12 weeks long senior management course.

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) director (Training and Operations) Air Commodore Elisha Masakadza who presided over the graduation hailed the cooperation of security organisations in the region in training for the achievement of peace in the region.

“The cooperation of regional military organisations in training has become a mandate, this diversity has allowed a cross pollination of ideas, knowledge and experiences which is desirable,” he said.

“This joint training aims to enhance interoperability within SADC. I am delighted to note that the training improved relations in the region between Zimbabweans and our allied friends.

Such joint training also has capacity to deepen our cooperation and thrust in other areas such as the socio-economic spheres,” he said.

Air Commodore Masakadza said training of personnel will remain a top priority for the AFZ.

“Training will remain our top priority. A trained workforce will always remain the most important resource for any military organisation. The AFZ will continue to work towards improving the knowledge and skills of its officers,” he said.

Air Commodore Masakadza said the course was meant to prepare the graduates to perform staff and command functions commensurate with their level as well as laying a strong foundation in career development in their respective directorate. The Herald.