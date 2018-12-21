Winky D releases Jecha video

Dancehall heavyweight Winky D released a video for his latest and controversial song ‘Kasong Kejecha’ on Tuesday.

The video has already attracted more than 79 000 hits on You Tube.

‘Kasong Kejecha’ which was released last month hits hard on the real issues touching on matters such as corruption, the dire state of country’s health system and general poverty.

In the song, Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko, even questions the mantra by the government insisting on rating the bond note 1:1 with US dollar. Reality on the ground is that the rate is 1:3.

“We know people will say its politics but politics in definition is about power. Winky D doesn’t want power or to govern.

“He is talking about the issues affecting people in the ghetto. Jecha as you know is the ghetto, kujecha, and this is putting the issues as they affect the ghetto,” said Jonathan Banda, Winky D’s manager.

