Kwekwe town clerk Musara calls it quits

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Kwekwe City Council yesterday bade farewell to its longest serving town clerk Mr Emmanuel Ngwena Musara after 21 years of service.

Mr Musara expressed his intention to retire some five months ago but only retired this month.

Mrs Lucia Mkhandla will be acting town clerk. Speaking at the farewell party which was held at the town house, Mr Musara said he played his part in shaping the city and it was now time to hand the baton to another person.

In his farewell speech, Mr Musara who has been local authority’s boss since February 1997 thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for welcoming him at the town house then.

He also thanked the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing where he served in different portfolios after independence.

“When I first came here in 1997, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was the Member of Parliament for the area. He welcomed me here and helped me to settle in Kwekwe and I was now feeling at home. I thank him for that.

“I would also like to thank the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing especially the Minister Cde July Moyo who I worked with even during the liberation war,” he said.

Mr Musara said he was leaving Kwekwe Town Council a happy man after achieving many of his targets including turning the city into one of the best run local authorities in the country.

“We developed the city together and today I am proud of the state that the city is in. It is one of the best run cities in the country. We were named one of the best city in terms of water treatment and sewerage management several times and today I am leaving a happy man,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima said officials at Kekwe City council should maintain Mr Musara’s legacy of being committed to duty. He said they should also carry on with projects that Mr Musara started.

Minister Mavima described Mr Musara as a hardworking man who presided over the development of Kwekwe into a modern city.

“Mr Musara has left council when Central Government has embarked on numerous public sector reform programmes.

“In line with the transitional stabilisation programme as pronounced in the 2019 budget, Government needs to review the work ethics of public officials as we continue to spearhead development efforts towards achieving our vision 2030 of turning Zimbabwe in an upper middle income economy,” he said.

Minister Mavima said Mr Musara played a huge role in overseeing the expansion and construction of many suburbs and industries in the Kwekwe during his tenure.

“He moulded it (Kwekwe City) into the best council and in the process, won several awards,” he said.

“He was at the forefront of the construction and expansion of the city for example Mbizo 1 Extension with 900 housing units and Mbizo section 15 with 1300 housing units among others. He also spearheaded development of new industries, like Dendairy, which is now the biggest milk and other milk products producing company in Zimbabwe,” he said. Minister Mavima said Mr Musara also oversaw the construction of new schools and sports facilities in Kwekwe during his tenure.

“Today we have best cricket facilities in Kwekwe. We want those who remain behind to continue with Mr Musara’s legacy,” he said.

Mr Musara joined Kwekwe City Council in February 1997.

He had previously worked as district administrator for Mazowe and chief executive for Centenary, Mount Darwin, and Bikita councils for 38 years.

While at Kwekwe city, he introduced the city economic budget forum which brings together the council and captains of industry to formulate strategies for economic development in the city.

He also served as a member of the Local Government Board for five years. The Herald