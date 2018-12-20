Ginimbi sets up reality TV

By Bridget Mananavire

After testing the popularity waters on Instagram with live videos where he even invited his fans to take part, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure, is now going all out, setting up a reality television show.

To show how serious he is about the show, the businessman and socialite has hired a professional TV crew to film his life.

Ginimbi posted the developments on his Instagram page.

“G TV coming soon, what do you want to see…Do you miss G TV?”

Ginimbi asked showing footage of the crew shooting the television series as he also appears wearing robes in his walk closet.

This time, however, he decided to invite his friends; Tinotenda Marimo (Rimojackson) and Juicestrongestdj over to be part of the show. The two were also in robs.

Ginimbi launched his G TV in August before the facility was suspended and later restored by Instagram after one of Ginimbi’s fans stripped live.

Ginimbi dedicated almost every day of his life in doing live Instagram feeds to his followers and he calls it G TV.

He usually shares stuff about who he is hanging out with, what he and his male friends will be up to.

“My life your TV, my life your entertainment to Ginimbi TV,” Ginimbi usually says as introduction to his live Instagram stories.

The socialite who is now fully into showbiz also opened a nightclub this year. He also revived his all-white parties as well as bringing international musicians to Zimbabwe.

The young businessman has been living the life of the rich and famous, buying freshly launched top of the range vehicles and living in luxury.

Ginimbi has been showing how he flies first class travelling to Dubai and previously London, shopping and hosting white parties.

At the dizzy peak of his all-white partying fame, Ginimbi hogged the limelight, flying-in guests for the specially-themed parties.

He has been showing how he buys labels including Louis Vuitton and Versace and is known for rolling high in top of the range vehicles.

He also knows how to flaunt his wealth, showing off cars he buys on social media, attracting a fan huge fan base. DailyNews